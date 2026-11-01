Is Chinamaxxing about to reach its ‘Made in Japan’ moment?

While consumers in the US still scoff, that’s only because they have little experience with the quality of China-made vehicles, seen here at Suzhou port.

In 1970, my uncle came back from Japan with a battery-operated Godzilla. Eleven-year-old me – a kaiju cinema fan for years by then – loved it. But a couple of weeks later, the monster stopped wobbling around on its thick metal legs. I sadly reached for an explanation that today would be called a meme: What did you expect, it was made in Japan.

The year my Godzilla went kaput, that punchline for shoddiness had already been around for more than two decades. I was not the only boy unhappy with his toy. Take this short item from February 1953 in The New Yorker’s Talk of the Town column: “A youthful recipient, at Christmas, of a furry mechanical bear – one that came in a box stamped ‘Made in Japan’ – had occasion to operate on it and discovered that, apart from its skin, it consisted largely of a Schlitz beer can.”