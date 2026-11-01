Straitstimes.com header logo

Is Chinamaxxing about to reach its ‘Made in Japan’ moment?

Quality Chinese consumer products are on the rise, but there is still a reticence about their origins.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

While consumers in the US still scoff, that’s only because they have little experience with the quality of China-made vehicles, seen here at Suzhou port.

While consumers in the US still scoff, that’s only because they have little experience with the quality of China-made vehicles, seen here at Suzhou port.

PHOTO: AFP

Howard Chua-Eoan

In 1970, my uncle came back from Japan with a battery-operated Godzilla. Eleven-year-old me – a kaiju cinema fan for years by then – loved it. But a couple of weeks later, the monster stopped wobbling around on its thick metal legs. I sadly reached for an explanation that today would be called a meme: What did you expect, it was made in Japan.

The year my Godzilla went kaput, that punchline for shoddiness had already been around for more than two decades. I was not the only boy unhappy with his toy. Take this short item from February 1953 in The New Yorker’s Talk of the Town column: “A youthful recipient, at Christmas, of a furry mechanical bear – one that came in a box stamped ‘Made in Japan’ – had occasion to operate on it and discovered that, apart from its skin, it consisted largely of a Schlitz beer can.”

See more on

China economy

Consumer culture

Electric and hybrid vehicles

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.