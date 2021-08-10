For Subscribers
Is China changing its nuclear posture?
The sighting of missile silos under construction in Gansu and Xinjiang has sparked a debate about a possible new nuclear arms race.
The first discovery seemed just a fluke; the second discovery appeared to confirm a pattern. Or did it?
A lively debate is currently raging among security specialists and scholars in the US and other Western countries about the significance of newly published satellite images indicating that China is engaged in a massive construction project of new underground nuclear missile launch silos.