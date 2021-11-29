Is Bongbong Marcos another Manchurian candidate?

Surveys show that Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator, is riding a juggernaut to the 2022 presidential race with President Rodrigo Duterte's equally popular daughter, Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio, as his running mate.

Even with the combined votes of all his rival candidates, he will still win with a comfortable margin if the election, set for May next year, were held today. Three out of every five Filipinos say they will vote for him.