Is Beijing the bull in Sri Lanka's China shop?

Two events last week that relate to Sri Lanka - one that passed almost unnoticed and the other that got prominent press coverage - have relevance to the past and future of the teardrop-shaped island in South Asia whose startling beauty gave us the word serendipity.

On May 20, the Sri Lankan government got Parliament to pass a hugely controversial Bill on the China-built Port City Colombo, after taking into account amendments suggested by the Supreme Court that heard more than a dozen petitions challenging the legislation. A total of 149 MPs in the 225-seat house backed the Bill.