Speaking Of Asia
Is Beijing the bull in Sri Lanka's China shop?
Majoritarianism and geopolitics can be an incendiary mix, as Sri Lanka should know.
Two events last week that relate to Sri Lanka - one that passed almost unnoticed and the other that got prominent press coverage - have relevance to the past and future of the teardrop-shaped island in South Asia whose startling beauty gave us the word serendipity.
On May 20, the Sri Lankan government got Parliament to pass a hugely controversial Bill on the China-built Port City Colombo, after taking into account amendments suggested by the Supreme Court that heard more than a dozen petitions challenging the legislation. A total of 149 MPs in the 225-seat house backed the Bill.