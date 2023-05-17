Is AI the answer to mums’ mental overload?

Earlier in 2023, I made a dumb financial decision. I bought a car that was beyond our budget. We had just been through an eight-week stretch of demanding work schedules, kitchen renovations and checking-account fraud. Our daughter’s daycare centre closed three times, for a Covid-19 outbreak, a bout of norovirus and a water leak. Not exactly tragedies, but when our old car died, my fried brain had no bandwidth for comparison shopping. I walked into a dealership and said I would look at whatever they had on the lot. I left with a car – and a car loan.

How did I become the kind of person who buys a car on impulse? Cognitive overload. It can have real financial costs. In my case, they were steep – and came with 6.9 per cent interest.