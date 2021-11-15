Is a zero-Covid policy hurting China's economic recovery?

While China's exports are doing well, the government's zero-tolerance policy on Covid-19 plus other factors are having an impact on aggregate demand and supply, posing challenges to its recovery.

Xu Le
  Published
    1 hour ago
China's slowing economic growth poses challenges for the world's economic recovery.

According to recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), China's third-quarter economic growth rate is 4.9 per cent, which is down from the 7.9 per cent growth in the second quarter. In particular, the manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) in October was at 49.2, down from 49.6 in September, indicating that factory activities are shrinking.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 15, 2021, with the headline 'Is a zero-Covid policy hurting China's economic recovery?'. Subscribe
