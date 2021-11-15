Is a zero-Covid policy hurting China's economic recovery?

China's slowing economic growth poses challenges for the world's economic recovery.

According to recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), China's third-quarter economic growth rate is 4.9 per cent, which is down from the 7.9 per cent growth in the second quarter. In particular, the manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) in October was at 49.2, down from 49.6 in September, indicating that factory activities are shrinking.