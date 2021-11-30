Global Affairs

Iran nuclear talks resume - what has changed

Both Iran and Israel have new leaders and there have been shifts by various parties. But the US cannot hope to go back to pre-Trump status.

The current Israeli Prime Minister has no intention of engaging in a noisy campaign against the nuclear deal.PHOTO: AFP
Talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal have resumed in the Austrian capital of Vienna. These are the seventh round of meetings between the United States, Iran, Britain, Germany, France and China, although the first to take place in nearly six months.

A lot has happened in the past half year. Israel has a new prime minister, Iran has a new president, while US President Joe Biden's popularity is in the doldrums. And behind the scenes, almost everyone involved in this diplomatic process has subtly changed its position.

