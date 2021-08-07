Iran - a new face to an old threat

When all available policy options are deeply unappealing, it's rather tempting to believe that no choices need to be made. It's the case right now with the swearing in of Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi.

Diplomats from the United States and most European countries have started claiming that a compromise over Iran's nuclear programme is still perfectly possible and even more likely, despite indications that Mr Raisi is a conservative hardliner with no intention of presiding over an accommodation with the West, unless this happens to be on Iran's terms.