Iran - a new face to an old threat

Iran has a new president but Western hopes for reining in Teheran’s nuclear programme are misplaced. Meanwhile, the Iranian stockpile of enriched uranium continues to grow.

New Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaking during his inauguration in Teheran on Aug 5, 2021.
When all available policy options are deeply unappealing, it's rather tempting to believe that no choices need to be made. It's the case right now with the swearing in of Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi.

Diplomats from the United States and most European countries have started claiming that a compromise over Iran's nuclear programme is still perfectly possible and even more likely, despite indications that Mr Raisi is a conservative hardliner with no intention of presiding over an accommodation with the West, unless this happens to be on Iran's terms.

