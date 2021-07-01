For Subscribers
IQ gets the spotlight but flexible thinking is key to learning and creativity
Cognitive flexibility cannot be measured in IQ tests but it supports academic and work skills and helps maximise the potential of individuals to come up with innovative ideas
IQ is often hailed as a crucial driver of success, particularly in fields such as science, innovation and technology. In fact, many people have an endless fascination with the IQ scores of famous people.
But the truth is that some of the greatest achievements by our species have primarily relied on qualities such as creativity, imagination, curiosity and empathy.