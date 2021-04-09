For Subscribers
Home Ground
IP sector risks becoming runaway train that derails the healthcare system
Integrated Plans sit on top of the public-funded MediShield Life and affect the total healthcare system. Regulators have a chance now to put the IP system on a more sustainable, equitable foundation.
Doctors' body quarrels with insurers' body over health insurance plans. Each blames the other for increasing costs that fuel premium increases. Policyholders are confused. Ministry of Health (MOH) steps in.
What are Singaporeans to make of the ongoing dispute between the Singapore Medical Association (SMA) and Life Insurance Association Singapore (LIA)?