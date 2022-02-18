Investing in tech and talent for thought leadership

In May last year, Singapore Press Holdings Limited announced the restructuring of its media business to a not-for-profit entity. The restructuring process is complete, and the new SPH Media Trust (SMT) shared its plans with the public about two weeks ago.

The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) has worked closely with SMT to understand the challenges it faces. Readership and trust in SMT's journalism continue to be high. Based on a survey last year, SMT's weekly reach extends to almost 75 per cent of Singaporeans. Three in four Singaporeans trust SMT to produce reliable news and content.