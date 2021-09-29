For Subscribers
Investing in education: Returns, risks and career resilience
What price a liberal arts education, or a university education in general? Some factors that individuals and the state have to consider at a time of rapid change in the market for skills.
Eyebrows were raised at the recent disclosure of the cost of a Yale-NUS College (YNC) liberal arts degree: tuition came to $90,800 a year, with the Government footing $70,300 for each Singaporean student.
This is over three times the government subsidy for an arts or science degree at the National University of Singapore (NUS).