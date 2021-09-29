Investing in education: Returns, risks and career resilience

What price a liberal arts education, or a university education in general? Some factors that individuals and the state have to consider at a time of rapid change in the market for skills.

Terence Ho
There are some who contend that a university education is not just about acquiring “hard skills”, but also about “soft skills” picked up in the classroom, the opportunity to work collaboratively on projects, and the camaraderie and friendships forged during the college years, says the writer. PHOTO: ST FILE
  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Eyebrows were raised at the recent disclosure of the cost of a Yale-NUS College (YNC) liberal arts degree: tuition came to $90,800 a year, with the Government footing $70,300 for each Singaporean student.

This is over three times the government subsidy for an arts or science degree at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 