WROCLAW, Poland - It's 10.52pm when Dmytro Nikiforenko, a 25-year-old man from Ukraine, stops moving. Two police officers are still sitting on him, one is hitting him on the head, the other is choking him.

Other participants visible on the video footage - two more officers, two employees from the sobering station (a facility designed to accommodate people who are intoxicated) and a doctor - are just observing, joking and laughing.