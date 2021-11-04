Into the metaverse: How sci-fi shapes attitudes to the future

When I recently finished reading Ted Chiang's 2019 sci-fi collection Exhalation, what lingered most about his futuristic short stories was how contemporary they felt. In a world where news reports about AI-powered robo-carers and aggressive algorithms have become familiar, Chiang's otherworldly tales have an uncanny relevance.

Things really hit home when I read a colleague's description of the "metaverse", a virtual reality proposed by large Silicon Valley tech companies such as Facebook and Microsoft, where we could carry out the day-to-day business of living via avatars.