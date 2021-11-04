Into the metaverse: How sci-fi shapes attitudes to the future

The Terminator, Doraemon and The Fish Of Lijiang show us different cultural perspectives

Madhumita Murgia 
  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When I recently finished reading Ted Chiang's 2019 sci-fi collection Exhalation, what lingered most about his futuristic short stories was how contemporary they felt. In a world where news reports about AI-powered robo-carers and aggressive algorithms have become familiar, Chiang's otherworldly tales have an uncanny relevance.

Things really hit home when I read a colleague's description of the "metaverse", a virtual reality proposed by large Silicon Valley tech companies such as Facebook and Microsoft, where we could carry out the day-to-day business of living via avatars.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 04, 2021, with the headline 'Into the metaverse: How sci-fi shapes attitudes to the future'. Subscribe
Topics: 