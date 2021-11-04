Into the metaverse: How sci-fi shapes attitudes to the future

The Terminator, Doraemon and The Fish Of Lijiang show us different cultural perspectives.

Madhumita Murgia
Japanese attitudes to AI are dramatically less dystopian because of the unique cultural history of robots like Doraemon, compared with the Western perspective.PHOTOS: GOLDEN VILLAGE PICTURES, UIP
  • Published
    30 min ago
(FINANCIAL TIMES) - When I recently finished reading Ted Chiang's 2019 sci-fi collection Exhalation, what lingered most about his futuristic short stories was how contemporary they felt. In a world where news reports about AI-powered robo-carers and aggressive algorithms have become familiar, Chiang's otherworldly tales have an uncanny relevance.

Things really hit home when I read a colleague's description of the "metaverse", a virtual reality proposed by large Silicon Valley tech companies such as Facebook and Microsoft, where we could carry out the day-to-day business of living via avatars.

