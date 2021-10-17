Intimate partner abuse: Love should not hurt

"Get out. No one should live with violence." These were the words of advice abuse survivor Rachel Lim had for others facing a similar situation. In May this year, the content strategist shared with The Straits Times her story of overcoming violence inflicted by her former boyfriend.

In August 2017, when Ms Lim refused the demands of her then boyfriend - a doctor - for sex, he became so enraged that he smashed her face with his fists, breaking her nose, leaving multiple fractures and causing her brain to bleed. Ms Lim's wounds were so extensive that she was hospitalised for three weeks.