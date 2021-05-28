For Subscribers
Insurance panel poser: What do specialists want?
A limited Singapore Medical Association poll provides some insights. The Ministry of Health (MOH) should conduct a comprehensive survey of specialists, patients and insurers before any changes are made to the MediShield Life Integrated Shield Plans.
Two months ago, the Singapore Medical Association (SMA) released a position paper criticising insurers offering MediShield Life Integrated Shield Plans (IPs).
The paper contended that it is unable to support the "highly exclusive panels where many IP insurers only have about 21 per cent of private specialists on each panel".