For Subscribers
Insurance doctor panels face poor prognosis
They disrupt the specialist care system, restrict patients' choice and are not needed, given the new fee benchmarks as well as rules on co-payments and deductibles to curb medical costs
The medical profession must play its part in ensuring a sustainable healthcare system in Singapore.
Despite being the smallest component of healthcare costs - after hospital and drug/device costs, which are harder to constrain - professional fees, especially the higher specialist charges, cannot be unrestrained.