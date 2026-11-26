Seahorse hotels had to be built first. The bony fish off Western Australia’s coasts are bad swimmers, spending most of their lives with their tails hooked around bits of rock, or human artefacts like piers and docks. So when the Royal Australian Navy began to upgrade HMAS Stirling naval base to host nuclear-powered submarines, divers were sent to relocate 263 of the creatures to grids of rebar nearby.

No detail is too small as Australia readies Stirling to host American nuclear-powered attack submarines from 2027. That will make it the first American submarine base to be established abroad in half a century, turning it into a port that will project American power deep into Asia.