Letter From Tibet

Inside a Tibetan ICU

China Bureau Chief
Namtso Lake is one of the holiest lakes in Tibet.ST PHOTO: TAN DAWN WEI
  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

NYINGCHI (Tibet) - In June, I had an opportunity to see a part of Tibet that most foreigners would probably never get to see - the inside of an intensive care unit (ICU) in a local public hospital.

For two nights, I lay on Bed 3 in the intensive care ward at the internal medicine wing of the Nyingchi People's Hospital, hooked up to a ventilator and other tubes monitoring my vitals and pumping steroids, antibiotics and diuretics into my blood stream.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 