Inside a Tibetan ICU

NYINGCHI (Tibet) - In June, I had an opportunity to see a part of Tibet that most foreigners would probably never get to see - the inside of an intensive care unit (ICU) in a local public hospital.

For two nights, I lay on Bed 3 in the intensive care ward at the internal medicine wing of the Nyingchi People's Hospital, hooked up to a ventilator and other tubes monitoring my vitals and pumping steroids, antibiotics and diuretics into my blood stream.