For Subscribers
Inequality: A tale of three countries
In Singapore and China, though inequality rose, upward mobility has been strong - but in the US, while inequality did not rise as fast, the lot of the poor got worse. This holds a lesson for policymakers.
During the coronavirus pandemic, a poignant global narrative on inequality has been told. Rich families have had a good pandemic. They found it easy to navigate circuit breakers and lockdowns as they could afford the space and technology for parents to work from home.
In contrast, low-paid physical labourers could not work when they were told to stay home.