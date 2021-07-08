Indonesia's maritime centre in Batam holds strategic importance

The first six months of 2021 have been hectic for Indonesia's defence and maritime security partnerships with major powers around the world. The country signed the first-ever bilateral defence agreement with Japan in March, conducted a joint naval exercise with China in waters off Jakarta in May, and signed a deal in mid-June to buy eight frigates from Italy.

In another development that demonstrates Jakarta's multi-directional outreach to best meet its security needs, Indonesia and the United States held a ground-breaking ceremony on June 25 to establish a maritime training centre in Batam.