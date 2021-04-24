For Subscribers
Indonesian village projects offer hope in climate fight
Two forest projects in Borneo show the value of a United Nations-backed scheme that protects forests and wildlife, reduces carbon emissions and benefits local communities. This is the second of a two-parter on the carbon credit market.
In the centre of Borneo island are two projects that protect patches of peat swamp forest three times the size of Singapore.
Once threatened with destruction by palm oil and mining firms, these two privately run businesses were early movers in a United Nations-backed scheme called REDD+ that rewards investors who protect nature and fight climate change.