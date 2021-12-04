Indonesian presidential politics: Of kings, warriors and dark horses

Although Indonesia's presidential election will not take place till 2024, this has not stopped politicians from trying to get a head start in the race, with a flurry of recent manoeuvres conducted on billboards and social media.

The imperative to do so is heightened by the fact that the field is wide open. President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, is technically barred from running again, having served the maximum two terms.