Power Play

Indonesia - navigating the undercurrents of superpower rivalry

The recent sinking of a submarine has turned the spotlight on the Indonesian military's shortcomings. But it also reveals Jakarta's ability to make good use of the politics of aid offered by the United States and China. • Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

Regional Correspondent
ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When Mr Joko Widodo, or Jokowi as he is better known, was first elected President in 2014, he unveiled a grand vision to transform the Indonesian Navy into a regional maritime power.

But those aspirations took a big hit on April 21 when the KRI Nanggala-402 sank during a torpedo drill. Ten countries were quick to offer assistance to South-east Asia's largest economy.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 31, 2021, with the headline 'Indonesia - navigating the undercurrents of superpower rivalry'. Subscribe
Topics: 