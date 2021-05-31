For Subscribers
Power Play
Indonesia - navigating the undercurrents of superpower rivalry
The recent sinking of a submarine has turned the spotlight on the Indonesian military's shortcomings. But it also reveals Jakarta's ability to make good use of the politics of aid offered by the United States and China. • Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
When Mr Joko Widodo, or Jokowi as he is better known, was first elected President in 2014, he unveiled a grand vision to transform the Indonesian Navy into a regional maritime power.
But those aspirations took a big hit on April 21 when the KRI Nanggala-402 sank during a torpedo drill. Ten countries were quick to offer assistance to South-east Asia's largest economy.