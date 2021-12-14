Indonesia is in denial over China's maritime grey zone tactics

In the disputed South China Sea, Indonesia is not as strategically unique as its policymakers believe. While Indonesia is not a claimant state in the dispute, China has been treating Jakarta much like its neighbours with claims in the area. Beijing has applied grey zone tactics to gradually change the strategic equation at sea and beyond without provoking an outright violent war.

This is most visible in the North Natuna Sea - Indonesia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) closest to the South China Sea - where China has been mobilising its fishing vessels accompanied by its coast guard and maritime militia in recent years. The most public incidents in the area with the Indonesian authorities occurred from December 2019 to January last year, in which nearly 60 vessels crossed into Indonesia's EEZ.