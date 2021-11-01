Indonesia and Singapore - facing climate challenges together

No one is spared the effects of global warming but there is much that countries like Indonesia and Singapore can do together to absorb the shocks along the journey to a world of lower carbon emissions.

One prominent bump on the road right now is causing blackouts and fuel shortages from China to Europe as countries try to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and shift to nascent low-carbon energy sources. At the recent Singapore International Energy Week, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong spoke of the importance to Singapore of making a success of this global energy transition.