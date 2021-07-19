For Subscribers
Power Play
Indian elephant fit for a marathon - not a sprint - in taking on China
Geopolitics is a long-drawn game. India may have stumbled in its response to the pandemic but that does not necessarily mean it is the weakest link in the Quad.
Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
NEW DELHI - Earlier this month, when India's new Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi assumed office, she extolled the country's constructive role as an international player in a television interview. A veiled attack on the country's eastern neighbour was also slipped in in the same breath.