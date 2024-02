On the afternoon of Feb 17, 2024, a woman gathering firewood in the jungle at Dhela, a tiny hamlet on the edge of Corbett Tiger Reserve, a sprawling wilderness in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand, was killed by a tiger.

Less than a month earlier, on Jan 28, some 7km away in another hamlet called Sawaldeh, a woman was killed, also by a tiger. The previous day, a man had been killed by a tiger in Chukum, a hamlet of around 300 people in the same area.