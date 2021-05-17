Power Play

India finds new challenges and opportunities in Sino-US tech war

India’s size and tech talent base are a draw to US investors but structural economic shortcomings hold back its potential as an alternative to China.

India Bureau Chief
New Delhi has always been wary of allowing Chinese firms into sensitive or strategic areas such as its telecoms sector.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

When the Indian government released its list of companies allowed to conduct much-delayed 5G trials over a period of six months, the news was not in the names of the firms that it chose but in the ones it did not.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 