For Subscribers
Power Play
India finds new challenges and opportunities in Sino-US tech war
India’s size and tech talent base are a draw to US investors but structural economic shortcomings hold back its potential as an alternative to China.
Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
When the Indian government released its list of companies allowed to conduct much-delayed 5G trials over a period of six months, the news was not in the names of the firms that it chose but in the ones it did not.