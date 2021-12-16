India and Russia: Kindling the embers of an old romance

For most Indians born in the aftermath of their nation's independence from Britain in 1947, no outside power has been as consistently and reliably helpful to them as the Soviet Union and its successor state, Russia.

In the 1950s, when then US Secretary of State John Foster Dulles was calling India's non-alignment "immoral", the Soviets helped build India's first state-owned steel plant. From jet fighters in the sky to armour on the ground, the Soviets helped build India's military machine after the nation's defeat in the 1962 war with China, sometimes accepting payments via barter trade.