Speaking Of Asia

India and Russia: Kindling the embers of an old romance

For both Modi and Putin, strong bilateral ties have their uses with the US and China

Associate Editor
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, on Monday, Dec 6, 2021 during the Russian leader's one-day visit to the country.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

For most Indians born in the aftermath of their nation's independence from Britain in 1947, no outside power has been as consistently and reliably helpful to them as the Soviet Union and its successor state, Russia.

In the 1950s, when then US Secretary of State John Foster Dulles was calling India's non-alignment "immoral", the Soviets helped build India's first state-owned steel plant. From jet fighters in the sky to armour on the ground, the Soviets helped build India's military machine after the nation's defeat in the 1962 war with China, sometimes accepting payments via barter trade.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 