In Your Opinion Podcast: What role do Nominated MPs play in the political process?

Editor of the book and former NMP is Anthea Ong (right) with guest of honour ESM Goh Chok Tong unveiling the book cover during the launch of “The Nominated Member of Parliament Scheme” at the Parliament House on September 9, 2022. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Grace Ho
Opinion Editor
Updated
Published
22 min ago

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times’ Insight editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests.

In Part Two, she takes a closer look at how the Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme works, and how it could evolve over time. 

In the studio to share their experiences are two former NMPs: Anthea Ong, also the editor of a new book called The Nominated Member Of Parliament Scheme: Are Unelected Voices Still Necessary In Parliament?; and Nicholas Fang, managing director of Blackdot Research.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:40 Whether NMPs discuss and divide up the topics among themselves

4:15 Should NMPs talk about any topic or only those they are familiar with?

9:23 Nerve-wracking as well as fun moments in the House

15:55 Anthea’s and Nicholas’ memorable experiences as NMPs

20:30 What changes they would like to see to the NMP scheme

Listen to Pt 1 here: https://str.sg/wjkW

Read the article here: https://str.sg/wH9A

