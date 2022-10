In Your Opinion Podcast: What role do Nominated MPs play in the political process?

In the studio to share their experiences are two former NMPs: Anthea Ong, also the editor of a new book called The Nominated Member Of Parliament Scheme: Are Unelected Voices Still Necessary In Parliament?; and Nicholas Fang, managing director of Blackdot Research.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:40 Whether NMPs discuss and divide up the topics among themselves

4:15 Should NMPs talk about any topic or only those they are familiar with?

9:23 Nerve-wracking as well as fun moments in the House

15:55 Anthea’s and Nicholas’ memorable experiences as NMPs

20:30 What changes they would like to see to the NMP scheme

Listen to Pt 1 here: https://str.sg/wjkW

Read the article here: https://str.sg/wH9A

Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Eden Soh

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

