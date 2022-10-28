In Your Opinion Podcast: What role do Nominated MPs play in the political process?

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times’ Insight editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests.
In Part Two, she takes a closer look at how the Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme works, and how it could evolve over time.
In the studio to share their experiences are two former NMPs: Anthea Ong, also the editor of a new book called The Nominated Member Of Parliament Scheme: Are Unelected Voices Still Necessary In Parliament?; and Nicholas Fang, managing director of Blackdot Research.
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:40 Whether NMPs discuss and divide up the topics among themselves
4:15 Should NMPs talk about any topic or only those they are familiar with?
9:23 Nerve-wracking as well as fun moments in the House
15:55 Anthea’s and Nicholas’ memorable experiences as NMPs
20:30 What changes they would like to see to the NMP scheme
Listen to Pt 1 here: https://str.sg/wjkW
Read the article here: https://str.sg/wH9A
Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Eden Soh
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
---
