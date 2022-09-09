In Your Opinion Podcast: Just how hard is it to stub out smoking? (Pt 1)

In this episode, she looks at the different ways in which Singapore can reduce smoking prevalence, such as bans on flavoured cigarettes and raising the minimum legal age. She also looks at newer approaches being adopted by other countries, including the tobacco-free generation and nicotine caps.

In the studio to weigh the pros and cons of these options is Dr Yvette van der Eijk, Assistant Professor at the National University of Singapore Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health. Prof van der Eijk works with local government agencies to support tobacco control efforts.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:15 Why flavoured cigarettes appeal especially to young people, and the effect they have on the body

5:30 Whether flavours in cigarettes should be banned and the alternatives

9:35 Raising the minimum legal age

12:05 The tobacco-free generation approach and how countries such as New Zealand and Malaysia are adopting it

14:00 How short- and long-term policies work together to reduce smoking prevalence

Read the articles here:

https://str.sg/wz6o

https://str.sg/wz6J

Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Follow In Your Opinion Podcast each month here:

Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb

Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Grace Ho's articles: https://str.sg/w7sr

Read ST's Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!