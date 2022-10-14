In Your Opinion Podcast: Is the Nominated MP scheme losing its relevance?

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times' Insight editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests.
The Nominated Member of Parliament, or NMP, scheme was introduced by then-First Deputy Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong in November 1989. It was meant to evolve a more consensual style of government where alternative views would be heard and constructive dissent accommodated. But 32 years later, and with 10 opposition MPs in the House, is the scheme still necessary?
In the studio to share their experiences are two former NMPs: Anthea Ong, also the editor of a new book called The Nominated Member Of Parliament Scheme: Are Unelected Voices Still Necessary In Parliament?; and Nicholas Fang, managing director of Blackdot Research.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:40 Why Anthea decided to write a book on NMPs
4:16 Nicholas on the role of NMPs, and why sectors such as the arts and sports deserve a voice in Parliament
9:20 What does embracing the NMP scheme look like, versus merely accepting it
11:32 Whether the scheme is losing its relevance
Read the article here: https://str.sg/wH9A
Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Eden Soh
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
Follow In Your Opinion Podcast each month here:
Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wztc
Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Grace Ho's articles: https://str.sg/w7sr
Read ST's Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH
---
Discover ST's special edition podcasts:
Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!