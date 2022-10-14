In Your Opinion Podcast: Is the Nominated MP scheme losing its relevance?

The Nominated Member of Parliament, or NMP, scheme was introduced by then-First Deputy Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong in November 1989. It was meant to evolve a more consensual style of government where alternative views would be heard and constructive dissent accommodated. But 32 years later, and with 10 opposition MPs in the House, is the scheme still necessary?



In the studio to share their experiences are two former NMPs: Anthea Ong, also the editor of a new book called The Nominated Member Of Parliament Scheme: Are Unelected Voices Still Necessary In Parliament?; and Nicholas Fang, managing director of Blackdot Research.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:40 Why Anthea decided to write a book on NMPs

4:16 Nicholas on the role of NMPs, and why sectors such as the arts and sports deserve a voice in Parliament

9:20 What does embracing the NMP scheme look like, versus merely accepting it

11:32 Whether the scheme is losing its relevance

