In Your Opinion Podcast: Does my banana look like your banana? Intellectual property in the art world

Series synopsis: The Straits Times takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with guests.
Three years ago, Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan sold a banana duct-taped to a wall for a cool US$120,000 (S$167,000) at Art Basel Miami. But according to American artist Joe Morford, it was plagiarised from his own artwork of a duct-taped orange and banana.
Did Morford sufficiently prove that Cattelan’s banana infringed his banana?
And will a legal victory for Morford against Cattelan embolden others to proceed with similar legal actions against literally hundreds of thousands of “copycat” images found on every corner of the Internet?
Here to make sure no one goes bananas is Mr Ryan Su, an art and intellectual property lawyer at OC Queen Street LLC, who had personally seen the infamous banana at Art Basel Miami in 2019.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:20 Ryan describes his personal experience of seeing the banana artwork at Art Basel Miami
6:47 How does one determine if copyright infringement has taken place?
8:58 Different kinds of copying
10:50 How difficult it is to prove that one has previously seen and copied an artwork
15:50 What lessons the rest of the art world can draw from this case
Read the article here: https://str.sg/wvZa
Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
Follow In Your Opinion Podcast here and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb
Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wztc
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH
---
Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!