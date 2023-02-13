In Your Opinion Podcast: Does my banana look like your banana? Intellectual property in the art world

Did Morford sufficiently prove that Cattelan’s banana infringed his banana?

And will a legal victory for Morford against Cattelan embolden others to proceed with similar legal actions against literally hundreds of thousands of “copycat” images found on every corner of the Internet?

Here to make sure no one goes bananas is Mr Ryan Su, an art and intellectual property lawyer at OC Queen Street LLC, who had personally seen the infamous banana at Art Basel Miami in 2019.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:20 Ryan describes his personal experience of seeing the banana artwork at Art Basel Miami

6:47 How does one determine if copyright infringement has taken place?

8:58 Different kinds of copying

10:50 How difficult it is to prove that one has previously seen and copied an artwork

15:50 What lessons the rest of the art world can draw from this case

Read the article here: https://str.sg/wvZa

Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

