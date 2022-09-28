We live in bewildering times.
War is raging in the heart of Europe, with the senseless fighting expected to make for a long, hard winter.
We live in bewildering times.
War is raging in the heart of Europe, with the senseless fighting expected to make for a long, hard winter.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 28, 2022, with the headline In times of crisis and change, Journalists play a critical role in society. Subscribe