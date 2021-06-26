For Subscribers
In the cyber arms race, South-east Asia is falling behind
As the threat of cyber attacks grows, countries need to do more than invest in sophisticated software and teams of hackers
Both the number and severity of global cyber attacks are rising.
Last month, state-backed hackers, widely presumed to be Russian, targeted Colonial Pipeline, disrupting critical oil supplies on the eastern coast of the United States. In South-east Asia a few months earlier, digital intruders went after Singtel and Singapore Airlines, both of which suffered data breaches. Japan says it expects next month's Tokyo Olympics to come under digital assault too.