By Invitation

In the cyber arms race, South-east Asia is falling behind

As the threat of cyber attacks grows, countries need to do more than invest in sophisticated software and teams of hackers

James Crabtree For The Straits Times
ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Both the number and severity of global cyber attacks are rising.

Last month, state-backed hackers, widely presumed to be Russian, targeted Colonial Pipeline, disrupting critical oil supplies on the eastern coast of the United States. In South-east Asia a few months earlier, digital intruders went after Singtel and Singapore Airlines, both of which suffered data breaches. Japan says it expects next month's Tokyo Olympics to come under digital assault too.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 26, 2021, with the headline 'In the cyber arms race, South-east Asia is falling behind'. Subscribe
Topics: 