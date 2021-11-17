In pursuit of resilience

In our world of the pandemic, climate disasters, broken supply chains, cyber attacks and technological disruption, resilience - the ability to bounce back from adversity - is among the top priorities for any economy or society.

The issue of resilience has surprisingly been somewhat ignored by economists. But recently, Princeton University's Professor Markus Brunnermeier has written a brilliant book on it. In The Resilient Society, he explores what it means and how it can be developed.