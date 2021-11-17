For Subscribers
Economic Affairs
In pursuit of resilience
Disasters and disruptions teach us that efficiency alone is not good enough.
In our world of the pandemic, climate disasters, broken supply chains, cyber attacks and technological disruption, resilience - the ability to bounce back from adversity - is among the top priorities for any economy or society.
The issue of resilience has surprisingly been somewhat ignored by economists. But recently, Princeton University's Professor Markus Brunnermeier has written a brilliant book on it.
