Western Australia (WA) is so big, it takes up a third of the land mass of the Australian continent. Its land area is 2.5 million sq kilometres, as big as the whole of western Europe, and it is 3,500 times the size of Singapore. A population of 2.86 million people live in WA, mostly concentrated in the capital city of Perth and its surrounds.

And yet, despite being a state with so much land and a small population, WA faces a housing shortage so severe, it is reaching crisis proportions.