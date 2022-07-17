The world we live in gets stranger by the day and one of the strangest has to do with the electricity that flows into your home.
On the surface, it is still the same old current that powers your appliances.
The world we live in gets stranger by the day and one of the strangest has to do with the electricity that flows into your home.
On the surface, it is still the same old current that powers your appliances.
Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 17, 2022, with the headline In new energy world, S'pore finds itself between a rock and a hard place. Subscribe