In memory of Ginger, the community cat gone without a trace

The untimely passing of a well-cared for feline not only ignites grief but also makes me realise how we need to live better with the creatures in our midst.

Yeow Kai Chai

Ginger, a young community cat that had been a welcome fixture at the writer's block for a few years, with an Instagram account to her name. PHOTO: COURTESY OF YEOW KAI CHAI
Updated
January 28, 2024 at 5:00 AM
Published
January 28, 2024 at 5:00 AM
There is nothing spectacular about the void deck at my Housing Board block. As is the case in thousands of other blocks in Singapore, it is perfectly unremarkable – the usual bicycle racks, stone table and seats, rows of mailboxes. Except that for a couple of days in early January, there was a small DIY cupboard house, tucked next to a circuit box.

Who was it meant for? That would have been Ginger, a young community cat that had been a welcome fixture at my block for a few years, with an Instagram account to her name. But then she vanished in mid-December 2023.

