In favour of simple writing

Do you edit text messages carefully before sending them? If so, you may be the kind of person who takes pride in crafting even the simplest message. If you do not, you may see yourself as a go-getter for whom verve and speed outrank care: get it done decently now rather than perfectly later.

A new book makes the argument for being the careful kind of writer, even in informal, throwaway messages. Todd Rogers and Jessica Lasky-Fink are behavioural scientists, both at Harvard. Their Writing For Busy Readers is cleverly titled: all readers are busy nowadays. People are bombarded constantly with messages, from the mailbox to the inbox to the text-message alert. (They can also be distracted by TikTok or Candy Crush at any moment.) What to read, what to skim and what to ignore are decisions that nearly everyone has to make dozens, or even hundreds, of times a day.