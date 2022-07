One of my food preoccupations in recent years is tracking down good appams. The humble appam is probably less familiar to those outside the Indian community in Singapore.

It’s a pancake made from rice flour left to ferment overnight and coconut cream, and cooked in a bowl-shaped pan. The best appams have a crispy lacey edge with a soft spongy centre, and locally, are served with sweetened coconut milk and an orange-coloured sugar, sometimes marketed here as red jaggery sugar.