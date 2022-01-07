By Invitation

In a storm-tossed world, who's going to steer your ship?

The past year saw many leadership transitions in countries and the corporate world. Much hangs on the vision, values and policies of those taking over in these volatile times

Terence Ho For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Imagine yourself on a storm-tossed ship, trying to navigate treacherous waters with limited visibility. Who would you prefer at the helm? A steady consensus-builder like former German chancellor Angela Merkel, or a charismatic but chaotic leader like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson? Or perhaps someone single-minded and ruthless, like Russian President Vladimir Putin?

The question of leadership is as old as human civilisation. It is in focus particularly during leadership transitions, where much hangs on the vision, values and policies of those taking over.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 07, 2022, with the headline In a storm-tossed world, who's going to steer your ship?. Subscribe