In a storm-tossed world, who's going to steer your ship?

Imagine yourself on a storm-tossed ship, trying to navigate treacherous waters with limited visibility. Who would you prefer at the helm? A steady consensus-builder like former German chancellor Angela Merkel, or a charismatic but chaotic leader like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson? Or perhaps someone single-minded and ruthless, like Russian President Vladimir Putin?

The question of leadership is as old as human civilisation. It is in focus particularly during leadership transitions, where much hangs on the vision, values and policies of those taking over.