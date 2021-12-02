For Subscribers
Imperative that the US and China come to a new equilibrium: Heng Swee Keat
At the 12th S. Rajaratnam Lecture on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat spoke on the challenges of fostering growth and stability in an age of complexity. Here are edited excerpts from his speech.
Even as global economic recovery remains uncertain, strategic competition between the US and China - the two largest economies in the world - has added to the fragility of peace and prosperity.
It was only 20 years ago that the United States supported China's entry into the WTO (World Trade Organisation), on the mistaken belief that greater economic integration would somehow transform China politically and socially into a system more like the US.