I'm no madman shooting from the hip: Elon Musk

The controversial Tesla chief executive, named the Financial Times' Person of the Year, has triggered a historic shift in the auto industry towards electric vehicles

Richard Waters
Updated
Published
5 min ago

SAN FRANCISCO • Elon Musk says he wants to be generous with his critics. But after years of battling an army of doubters in the rest of the auto industry and on Wall Street, the Tesla chief executive's frustration is hard to contain.

It is almost a decade since his company's Model S proved that electric cars could compete with the best on style and performance, and four years since its Model 3 brought the technology to a wider market. Over those years, Mr Musk has not only had to build a market for electric vehicles almost single-handedly while fighting off bankruptcy, he has also waged a running battle with short sellers on Wall Street and started spats with regulators.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 29, 2021, with the headline I'm no madman shooting from the hip: Elon Musk.