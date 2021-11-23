I'm 87, vaccinated and the pandemic can't stop me

Older people are at higher risk but it does not mean focusing on just survival with the remaining time you have

Katharine Esty
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Another Covid winter looms, but this moment of the pandemic feels hopeful. At age 87, I'm becoming reacquainted with the social life I had put on pause for many months. I am going out to restaurants and museums, attending church and visiting my grandchildren who live in a neighbouring town.

I have always seen myself as a risk-taker and an optimist. But every day as I venture out, there's a drumbeat in mind, a constant accompaniment: "Is this too risky for me?"

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 23, 2021, with the headline 'I'm 87, vaccinated and the pandemic can't stop me'. Subscribe
